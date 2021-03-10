Zacks: Brokerages Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.39). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

Shares of IRTC traded down $11.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.00. 926,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,894. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.95.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $1,159,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,790,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $91,506,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

