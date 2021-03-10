Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $305.84 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $305.84 million and $52.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00056338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.12 or 0.00788772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00066271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

