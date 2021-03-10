SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Up 5.2%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 7,688,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,595,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

SDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

