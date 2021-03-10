Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price rose 16.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 5,542,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,375,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

KOPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,145 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

