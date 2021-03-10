Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. 143,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 345,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.