-$0.10 EPS Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.20). Verso posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verso.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
VRS stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. 705,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.
About Verso
Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.
