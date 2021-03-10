-$0.10 EPS Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.20). Verso posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verso.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Verso by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 85.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verso by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRS stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. 705,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

