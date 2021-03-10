Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
In other news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $278,052.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPRO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 169,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.64.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.
