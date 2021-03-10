Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $278,052.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 69.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPRO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 169,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

