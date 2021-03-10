Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT at $32.20

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 1,397,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

