Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Down 5%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s share price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.90. 5,678,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 5,265,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 271,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,507,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lenore Lillie sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,601 shares of company stock worth $18,559,045 in the last ninety days. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

