Analysts Anticipate The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. The Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. 136,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,010. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

