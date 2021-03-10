Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

HLIO stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.