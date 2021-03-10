Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post sales of $201.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.50 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $231.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $846.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $793.00 million to $873.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $900.14 million, with estimates ranging from $842.18 million to $965.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $613,939,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 711,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after acquiring an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,678,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 745,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,763. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.