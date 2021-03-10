AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $113.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.38.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $123.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after acquiring an additional 133,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,906,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after acquiring an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

