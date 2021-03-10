Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Cap Achieves $197.88 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $197.88 million and $40.41 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $12.63 or 0.00023556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.74 or 0.00518107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00069385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00075839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00077337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.24 or 0.00511595 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,662 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

