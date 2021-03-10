GAPS Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, GAPS has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $258.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,556.59 or 0.99908134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00036768 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00084827 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003670 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

