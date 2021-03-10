Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KLPEF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

