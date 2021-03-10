Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

KLDO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 260,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleido Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

