The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $38.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

Several research firms have commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

