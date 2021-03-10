Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 29,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

