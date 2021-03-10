Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 29,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.
