Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post $28.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $29.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $93.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.91 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.68.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

