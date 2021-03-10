Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 21.7%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price shot up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.70 and last traded at $68.18. 2,297,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,336,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.18 million, a P/E ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

