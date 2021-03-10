Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

