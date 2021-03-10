Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

ASLN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 195,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

