AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.71

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 39089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

