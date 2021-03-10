AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.04

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 9137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

