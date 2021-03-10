Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.70 Million

Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post sales of $184.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.71 million and the lowest is $183.53 million. Chegg reported sales of $131.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $789.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $797.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $956.25 million, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $2,277,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,963 shares of company stock valued at $46,775,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,733,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.94. 1,948,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,251. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

