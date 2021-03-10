PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading Up 6%

Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) were up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 3,407,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,817,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.13.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PAVmed by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 89,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PAVmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 79,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

