Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $12.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 19,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

