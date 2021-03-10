Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have commented on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,960 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 6,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

