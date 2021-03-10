Credits Market Cap Reaches $12.88 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Credits has a total market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $94,175.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

