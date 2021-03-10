$24.38 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $24.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the highest is $24.75 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $51.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $106.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.73 million to $109.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.44 million, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 94,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.