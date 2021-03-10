$24.38 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $24.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the highest is $24.75 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $51.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $106.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.73 million to $109.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.44 million, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 94,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

