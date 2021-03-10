Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. 440,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

