fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 5.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $28.91. 10,424,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 25,740,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

