Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Trading Up 5.7%

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.30. Approximately 166,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 289,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLND shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

