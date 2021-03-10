Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of ETTX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

