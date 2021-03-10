OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($1.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21).

ONCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 4,067,037 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 26,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,866. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.