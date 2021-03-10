$271.16 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report $271.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.70 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

UNIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. 121,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,737. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

