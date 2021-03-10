Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.73

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

