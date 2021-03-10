Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.65

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 473765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Interface alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $770.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the third quarter worth about $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Interface in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.