DAOstack Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. DAOstack has a market cap of $6.63 million and $67,649.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53,548.05 or 1.00173631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00036544 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00083191 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003731 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

