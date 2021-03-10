Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.88. 169,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 822,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

