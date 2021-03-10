Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Up 6%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.93. 385,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,314,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CANF. Zacks Investment Research raised Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

