Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $25,561.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,444,336 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

