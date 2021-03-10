Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.99 ($23.52).

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of DTE traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €15.00 ($17.65). The company had a trading volume of 11,334,123 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

