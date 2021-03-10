PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.00

PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.09), with a volume of 240864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.09. The company has a market cap of £49.77 million and a PE ratio of -9.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.82.

PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) Company Profile (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.