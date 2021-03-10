Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.66

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$123.66 and last traded at C$123.53, with a volume of 758355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$122.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.75.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$113.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.6599996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.