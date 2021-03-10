Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $804,703.95 and $5,106.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for approximately $418.90 or 0.00764247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.29 or 0.00533265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00070166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00077741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.67 or 0.00532136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00076581 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

