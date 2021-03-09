EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.20

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.20 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 23.21 ($0.30), with a volume of 12573914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.10 ($0.31).

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £393.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.43.

In related news, insider Farina Khan purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

