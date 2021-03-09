MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MercadoLibre traded as high as $1,483.87 and last traded at $1,452.01. Approximately 930,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 649,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,369.54.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9,074.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,815.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

