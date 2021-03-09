Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FSLR traded up $5.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. 3,323,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,439. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

